Got cookies? Girl Scouts announce buy one get one free sale, limited time

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s cookie time! That’s the word from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains as they announced a buy one get one Girl Scout Cookie sale today.

The sale lasts from Feb. 15-28 and is available only through Grubhub, the Girl Scouts said. For every box purchased, Grubhub will include an extra box for free.

The Girl Scouts reports that if you are looking to get your Girl Scout Cookie fix, download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder App to find a booth near you. Hurry, as Girl Scout Cookie season ends March 7.