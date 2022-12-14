AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Spotify, YouTube, Reddit, Nintendo, and other major sources of entertainment and engagement have rolled out yearly summaries for individual users over the last few weeks of 2022. However, some recaps are a bit more community-oriented, such as Google’s Local Year in Search overviews.
What did 2022 in Amarillo look like, according to Google? Here’s what we know.
- People in the Amarillo area searched the phrase, “supplement store near me” more than anywhere else in the United States.
- The top trending animal for the Amarillo area was the blobfish.
- A top-trending “near me” search in Amarillo was focused on arcades, which only held true for three other places in the US in 2022; Corpus Christi, Texas, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Yakima, Wash.
- The top-trending recipe in the Amarillo area was for overnight oats, which was searched over five times more in 2022 than in 2021.
- The Amarillo area searched for Country more than any other music genre.
What were the Top 10 trending “near me” searches in the Amarillo area?
- “Antenna tv guide near me”
- “Arcades near me”
- “Supplement store near me”
- “At home COVID test near me”
- “Fires near me”
- “Water refill station near me”
- “Remote jobs near me”
- “Italian restaurant near me”
- “Flea markets near me”
- “Hamburgers near me”
