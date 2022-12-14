AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Spotify, YouTube, Reddit, Nintendo, and other major sources of entertainment and engagement have rolled out yearly summaries for individual users over the last few weeks of 2022. However, some recaps are a bit more community-oriented, such as Google’s Local Year in Search overviews.

What did 2022 in Amarillo look like, according to Google? Here’s what we know.

People in the Amarillo area searched the phrase, “supplement store near me” more than anywhere else in the United States.

The top trending animal for the Amarillo area was the blobfish.

A top-trending “near me” search in Amarillo was focused on arcades, which only held true for three other places in the US in 2022; Corpus Christi, Texas, Grand Rapids, Mich., and Yakima, Wash.

The top-trending recipe in the Amarillo area was for overnight oats, which was searched over five times more in 2022 than in 2021.

The Amarillo area searched for Country more than any other music genre.

What were the Top 10 trending “near me” searches in the Amarillo area?

“Antenna tv guide near me”

“Arcades near me”

“Supplement store near me”

“At home COVID test near me”

“Fires near me”

“Water refill station near me”

“Remote jobs near me”

“Italian restaurant near me”

“Flea markets near me”

“Hamburgers near me”

