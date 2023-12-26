AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas is giving back to two local nonprofits this holiday season to help people stay warm this winter.

Robin Raney, the president and CEO, said they gave about $2,000 each worth of inventory to the Salvation Army of Amarillo and Amarillo Housing First. Both nonprofits help people get off of the streets and into a warm, safe shelter.

“Our mission is to help people overcome challenges, build skills, find jobs and grow careers. So individuals that are outside in the element, boy, the first obstacle they have is how do you stay warm?” Raney asked. “So we view it as part of our mission that we were able to help provide those items this year.”

According to Raney, they purchased new items to donate and gave one pallet each to both nonprofits. They were full of socks, hats, and gloves for kids and adults.

“We buy things like underwear and socks and our cold weather items, the gloves, the hats, scarves. We buy sheets,” she continued. “And so what we decided to do, we had some carryover from last year, so inventory that was leftover at the end of last year, and we stored them with the intent of bringing it to assist other nonprofits at when it turned cold.”

Amarillo Housing First’s Executive Director, Virginia Williams Trice, said they were able to restock gloves and provide winter gear for their clients.

“We made sure that we had taken care of all of the folks that we work with as clients and then we also have all the stuff to give to our people that are coming into the Code Blue Warming Station,” Williams Trice said. “The extra kid stuff we gave to The Vessel.”

She said they receive donations from the community, but this is the first time they’ve gotten a pallet of winter gear specific to their needs.

“Since we were open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we were able to set them out on a table and let people grab, you know, the comfortable fuzzy socks and things like that to keep themselves warm and have a little bit of Christmas cheer,” Williams Trice added. “We were just very excited that we were going to have a refresh of inventory to be able to hand out to people.”

AHF has received plenty of donations in the last week, but Williams Trice said they run out of those items quickly, especially coffee.

Click here for more information about their donation needs.