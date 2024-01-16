AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas’ Career Resource Center in Lubbock and Amarillo is adding a financial literacy series to its program set to begin on Jan. 23.

According to officials from Goodwill, the new six-week series utilizes the FDIC “Smart Money” curriculum and will include:

Analyzing credit reports and scores;

Protecting your identity and other assets;

Enhancing your money values and influences;

Effectively managing debt;

Securing your savings;

and Creating a spending and savings plan.

“Knowing our participants will move on to a new career, we wanted to offer a series that would

enhance their knowledge in being good stewards of their earnings,” said Robin Raney, president & CEO. “The Goodwill CRC prepares participants for the workforce and greater earning potential by offering resources designed to build job skills and secure and retain better paying jobs, we are thrilled to offer a financial literacy series to the community free of charge.”

via Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas

The two-hour weekly classes will begin on Jan. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and are free of charge, according to Goodwill officials.

Those interested in more information are encouraged to call the Goodwill Career Resource Center in Lubbock at (806) 744-0440, the Goodwill Career Resource Center in Amarillo at (806) 331-6890 or visit the Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas website.