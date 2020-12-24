“Good reason for hope” as Amarillo area COVID-19 hospitalizations drop

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 hospitalizations slowly drop in Amarillo hospitals, local health leaders said there is reason to hope.

“For the first time since this started, I feel like over the last week or two, we have not lost ground,” Amarillo Public Health Authority, Dr. Scott Milton, said during the City of Amarillo’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday. “…Up until now, there’s been a rising hospitalization rate and difficulties with getting treatment and getting difficulties with vaccines distributed but those things have changed—and our hospitalization rate has stabilized and even decreased some which is encouraging, although it’s still critically high. 22% is still critically high and still certainly in the level red.”

Dr. Milton attributed the drop in hospitalizations to more mask-wearing and the administration of coronavirus vaccines.

“I’ve noticed people are more compliant with that. I’m appreciative to that and especially to the businesses that are being compliant with that. We’re very appreciative. I think it’s making a difference,” Dr. Milton added. “We’re getting more vaccine available this week and I think our efforts are going to be to continue to collaborate between the City, the hospitals, and the other providers, such as Texas Tech, to make sure those individuals who need it most will be first. That’s our pledge over the next coming days to make sure that happens.”

Northwest Texas Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Weis, said the hospital received a second allocation of Pfizer’s vaccine this week.

“There’s good reason for hope, ” said Dr. Weis. “One, we’re seeing the numbers come down in the hospitals. Second, we now have more powerful tools, things like the Bamlanivimab and the Regeneron we’re giving as out-patients, and third is the arrival of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to this community.”

According to Dr. Weis, NWTH is continuing with phase 1-A distribution.

“These are the front line workers, the hospital workers, we will coordinate with BSA and Texas Tech, the VA and the Public Health Department to move to phase 1B and subsequently, together as we finish out each of these phases,” Dr. Weis said.

BSA Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Michael Lamanteer, said “You know, I agree with everything that’s been said about the positive outlook that we have right now. I think the positive outlook is that we’ve got vaccines.”

As of Tuesday, Dec. 22, Dr. Lamanteer said BSA had vaccinated nearly 1,000 tier 1-A employees and medical staff.

“We’re continuing to schedule members to march through the tier 1A group and hopefully have everyone that we need to vaccinate that agreed to be vaccinated over the next one to two weeks,” Dr. Lamanteer added.

Dr. Weis shared more positivity regarding the Amarillo area’s handling of the virus as we approach the holiday season.

“Finally, we’re starting to see there is hope that this will end,” said Dr. Weiss.

Although, he reminded people to continue social distancing.

“The last nine months have felt like a football team, that we’ve marched down 95 yards and we’re at the 5-yard-line before the endzone. We cannot fumble now. We’re almost there. We’re almost at the end,” Dr. Weis said. “Now is the most important time for us to continue to protect ourselves, particularly during the holidays, until the vaccines will protect us from this virus.”

Dr. Weis went on to say, “So, please that last five yards, we need everyone’s efforts to just hold onto the ball and let’s punch it in, in the next couple of months, and hopefully by summer, be back to a normal life.”