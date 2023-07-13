AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4’s and Fox 14’s Makeup Consultant and friend for many years Patti Stapp has died after a battle with cancer Wednesday night.

Patti was an incredibly accomplished national makeup artist, she worked with Oprah Winfrey, Celine Deion, Patrick Swazy, Robert Devall, Vince Gill, Dateline NBC, and more.

Patti was also the Executive Director of the Miss Amarillo Area Pageant for 15 years with two Miss Amarillo’s in the top ten of the Miss American competition. She owned and operated her local business, “First Impression by Patti” where she worked with KAMR Local 4 News.

She was a caring wife, mother, and friend.

We here at KAMR Local 4 News, Fox 14 News, and MyHighPlains.com would like to send our prayers and deepest condolences to her family.

To help support the family with hospital costs, palliative care, and final costs donate to the “Help with final expenses from Pancreatic Cancer” GoFundMe.