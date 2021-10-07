Good eats, treats and greets at the 25th Annual Good Times Celebration and BBQ

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Chamber of Commerce hosted its 25th Annual Good Times Celebration earlier today at the Tri-State Fairgrounds, and there was plenty of eating, greeting and networking.

“We know it’s a great opportunity to get our name out there as a company,” said Andrew Martinez, Branch Manager of B&J Welding Supply. “It’s also supporting a great cause with the Chamber of Commerce, it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year.”

Chamber officials tell us there were around eighty-five different organizations participating in this year’s event. All of the business are member of the chamber, which offers a variety of services to member organizations.

“It’s a fundraiser for the chamber,” said Penni Bentley, Vice President of Communications and Marketing for Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. “We couldn’t do what we do as an advocate for businesses behind the scenes with just our membership dues alone, so this event allows us to offer programs and services and educational seminars, as well as networking events and things like that for our members.”

After having to cancel last year’s cook-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bentley said it’s been amazing to bring the cherished event back to the community.

“We wanted to do this event last year, we were holding out for it, we kept thinking we could try and do it,” she said. “We knew it wasn’t in the cards, and we didn’t feel comfortable. This year, we felt comfortable, we felt like the changes we’re implementing, being able to spread the teams out, spread the people out, is allowing us to do it.”

This year’s event was held at the Tri-State Fairgrounds to help spread the crowd out for safety reasons. But, this might not be the last time.

“Our cook teams, literally, like 95% of the feedback has been positive. So, I feel like this very well could be the future home of the Good Times Celebration BBQ Cook-Off going into the future.”