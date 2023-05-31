AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, along with its Board of Directors, recently announced the recipients of its 2023 scholarships.

According to Golden Spread, two students were selected as the recipients of the Mark W. Schwirtz Employee Memorial Scholarship while eight students were selected as recipients of the Directors’ Memorial Scholarship.

Eligible applicants for the Schwirtz Employee Scholarship, according to Golden Spread, must be an employee, a director of Golden Spread, or have a parent or guardian who is an employee or director. Scholarships for the Directors’ Memorial Scholarship are designated to a Member-Consumer, a spouse or child of a Member-Consumer or a child whose guardian is a Member-Consumers of one of Golden Spread’s 16 Member Cooperatives.

The following students were the recipients of the 2023 Mark W. Schwirtz Employee Memorial Scholarship:

Kaden Boatright plans to attend South Plains College and major in pre-engineering and then move on to Texas Tech University and major in Petroleum Engineering;

Addison Burkhalter plans to attend Seward County Community College and become a registered nurse.

The following students were the recipients of the 2023 Directors’ Memorial Scholarship:

MaKynlee Mulbery plans to attend Northwestern Oklahoma State University and major in Elementary Education;

Kimber Whitehead plans to attend West Texas A&M University and Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine where she will major in Pre-Vet (Animal Science);

Kinleigh Richardson plans to attend Texas Tech University and major in Kinesiology;

Gracie Potter plans to attend West Texas A&M University and major in Animal Science with a focus on Equine Studies;

Baleigh Pippin plans to attend Hardin-Simmons University and major in Exercise Science;

Carley Smith plans to attend Texas Tech University and major in Agriculture Communications;

Julian Azua plans to attend Texas Tech University and major in Agribusiness;

Truett Kerby plans to attend Texas Tech University and major in Natural Resources Management.

For more information on the Golden Spread Electric Cooperative, along with its various scholarships, click here.