AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Golden Spread Electric Cooperative announced Wednesday that its community involvement committee has donated its proceeds raised by a recent event to help an organization that assists homelessness in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release from the cooperative, the committee donated the proceeds from a Sept. 27 cookout to support the Panhandle Adult Rebuilding Center, located in downtown Amarillo. Otherwise known as The PARC, the organization’s mission is to help people in downtown Amarillo experiencing homelessness.

“Golden Spread makes it a priority to give back to our community, and that’s one of the many reasons I love working here,” Jennifer Bobbitt, the chair of the Community Involvement Committee, said in the release. “Golden Spread supports our committee as we look at various needs in the communities we serve, and then we put our time, knowledge and money toward meeting those needs.”

Through the committee, officials with the cooperative said more than $300,000 has been given to charitable organizations which are selected by the committee. The committee also donates a portion of its funds to volunteer fire departments in the service territories the cooperative serves each year.

According to the release, the cooperative believes the committee demonstrates its commitment to the Amarillo area and surrounding communities, which helps promote the “involvement, reputation and values of the Cooperative and its members within such communities.”

For more information about the Community Involvement Committee, visit its website.