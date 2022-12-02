AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Golden Spread Council of the Boy Scouts of America announced that they will host a Gathering of Eagles and Golden Spread Council Alumni event on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will also be a time capsule unveiling at 2 p.m. The events will take place at Camp Don Harrington.

According to a news release, the time capsule was placed by the flag poles on the parade ground on Camp Don Harrington on Dec. 2, 1972 to be opened on or around Dec. 2, 2022.

Officials stated that all Eagle Scouts, former and current adult Scout leaders and Scouts from the Golden Spread Council are welcome to attend. Alumni are encouraged to bring small items that will not deteriorate to be placed in a new time capsule.

Officials also stated that there is no cost to attend, however, donations will be accepted. Lunch will be sponsored by First Bank Southwest and will be catered by Youngbloods Café.