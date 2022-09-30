AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Golden Spread Council District Boy Scouts of America, Merrick Pet Care, and HR’s Flowers announced that they will be hosting their third annual “Golden Eagle District Space Derby” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Tradewind Airport.

According to a release, this event will include a paper rocket kit launch competition based on distance. Other attractions will include a dog obedience show, science experiments, a dunk tank and more.

Officials stated that registration is currently open at the Golden Spread Council Events website. Registration closes at midnight on Friday.

The release stated that all Cub Scouts get free entry, a free rocket kit, and free lunch. All other ages, including adults, can register to compete in the Winner Take All Open Division for $5 which includes entry fees, rocket kit fees, and free lunch.

Rocket kits can be picked up at the Don and Sybil Harrington Scout Service Center, 401 Tascosa Road between the hours of 8:30 am through 5:30pm, Monday through Friday.

Officials with Merrick Pet Care stated that they have sponsored 150 rocket derby kits for the Cub Scout aged youth division (K through 5th grade youth). All open division (6th grade through adult) rocket kits are $5.

“The Annual Golden Eagle District Space Derby, in partnership with Merrick Pet Care and HR`s Flowers, is a chance to provide an affordable positive family friendly event to the youth of the Panhandle. This event promotes scientific learning through fun while giving potential scout families an opportunity to take scouting for a test flight.” said Golden Eagle Senior District Executive Michael Lopez

To get more information contact Michael Lopez at the Don and Sybil Harrington Scout Service Center at (806) 358-6500.