AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) is hosting”Steak O Ree” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9 at Camp Don Harrington. The event will benefit the Scoutreach program of the Golden Spread Council, Boy Scouts of America. There will be three competitions: Steak, Grilled Cheese, and Kids Steak.

This is the first year that the Golden Spread Council will work with the SCA to organize the competition for the Boy Scouts. There will be local youth from scoutsBSA to cook with a professional team to compete for cash prizes

The Golden Spread Council is looking for cooks in the Texas Panhandle to compete. Steaks will be provided with the entry fee. Participants will need to provide their own ingredients for the Grilled Cheese Competition.

Spaces for teams are 10×15, with steak trailers welcomed. Entry fees range from $25 to $320. Prizes for the Steak Competition range from $50 to $1000. Prizes for the Grilled Cheese competition range from $25 to $125. Prizes for the Kids Steak competition range from $10 to $50.

Via: Steak Cookoff Association

For more information, or to sign up, visit steakcookoffs.com