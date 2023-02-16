AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that progress has been made in restoring the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts after suffering water damage in December.

According to the city, estimates for restoration are four to five months with plans to be operational by the end of March to host some events.

MyHighPlains.com reported changes to performances, moving to the Civic Center, after the Globe-News Center saw “significant” damage, on the north side of the building, following a sprinkler head break on December 24, 2022.

A previous report said that a water line on the fire suppression system broke on the third floor of the center due to a parts failure.

The city said most of that damage was sustained by the restrooms and lobby.

“Fortunately, we were able to respond quickly and minimize the damage. Repair and restoration work is underway. The city is adamant that the facility be restored to its preexisting level, if not better. The Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts will again be an outstanding facility for the public,” said Jerry Danforth, the city of Amarillo’s director of facilities.

The city states that the total cost to restore the center will be about $950,000, including flooding restoration and remediation costs. Insurance was stated to be covering most of that cost, with a $250,000 deductible coming from the city’s insurance fund.