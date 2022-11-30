PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that Nativity scenes from around the world are on display through January at the university’s Mabee Regional Heritage Center.

Officials with the university explained that Carolyn Cunningham of Lockney has collected Nativity scenes for over three decades, resulting in the collection of more than 900 scenes. The university received 50 scenes from Cunningham to display at the center where the public can see these unique pieces for free.

“These 50 Nativity scenes are from all around the world,” said KayLyn Bean, Director of Museums at Wayland. “The cultures of the different countries are easily seen in each set. They are made from all different types of materials like straw, rolled newspaper, gourds and interesting things like that.”

Nativity scenes from around the world courtesy of Wayland Baptist University

According to the university, Cunningham’s collecting began in the late 80s when she bought a metal Nativity scene from a religious bookstore in Amarillo. She continued to buy scenes at gift shops, which established a unique collection.

“She brought her favorites to us,” Bean said. “She brought as much as we could fit into our display cases. Hopefully this is something we can bring back each year with different pieces.”

The Nativity scenes are on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and officials noted that the center will be closed from Dec. 17 through Jan. 3 during Wayland’s Christmas break.

“We are trying to do a lot of temporary exhibits to give people reasons to come back,” Bean said. “We are trying to engage the community as far as what they are interested in and have community members come and share that with the community.”