AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the WT Enterprise Center invite the community to the last day of Global Entrepreneurship Week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at 2300 N. Western St. Amarillo.

The WT Enterprise Center said the event “Harvesting Success” will be a family-friendly event focused on food where guests can shop with local food producers and manufacturers, food trucks, free craft coffee and listen to live music by Chill Son.

Officials detailed that this event celebrates and supports local entrepreneurs in the Panhandle.