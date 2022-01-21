Glenwood Elementary Students hold fundraiser for Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare

“Sonny” and “Cher” – dogs from the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare Department – greet students from Glenwood Elementary in recognition of the school’s “Dimes for Dogs” fundraiser. Courtesy the City of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said students at Glenwood Elementary School held a fundraiser to help dogs at the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare shelter.

The city said the fundraiser “Dimes for Dogs” raised more than $1,200 in a few months by collecting nickels, dimes, and quarters.

AAMW said it contacted PetsSuppliesPlus to use the funds raised by the students to purchase “Kong” rubber dog toys and when Kong officials learned of the student’s fundraiser they donated 320 toys free of charge to the shelter.

“It is really incredible how the students at Glenwood Elementary raised so much money collecting nickels and dimes,” said AAMW Outreach Manager Kayla Sell. “And then to have this act of generosity inspire others to help the dogs here at the shelter – it is really amazing. We are so grateful to everyone who provided this resource.”

AAMW said the funds will be used for additional animal needs at the shelter.