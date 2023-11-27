AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tomorrow is Giving Tuesday, a day that encourages people to do good and it is also the last day of the Panhandle Gives campaign, a nine-day enhanced charitable giving event to support diverse nonprofits in the Texas Panhandle.

“We’ve been through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, then let’s spend some time on Giving Tuesday giving back to our community. Let’s make sure those who don’t have everything that we have, are taken care of, that we are taking care of all of our friends and neighbors, so we support non-profits in our region on Giving Tuesday as a way of our annual ritual,” said Clay Stribling, president and CEO of the Amarillo Area Foundation.

Since the start of the Panhandle Gives campaign this year, the community has raised over $5 million and the Amarillo Area Foundation is halfway towards its goal for 2023 of $8.9 million.

Stribling added Giving Tuesday is always the biggest day of the campaign.

“We’ll see a lot of activity and we’re really hoping for some big results,” said Stribling.

Stribling added a full gambit of non-profits are covered with the Panhandle Gives campaign.

“Anything that you can imagine from a non-profit standpoint. We have animal welfare, we have arts and culture, we have human services, feeding programs, clothing closets, church-based outreach that is designed to lift individuals up, all of these things are a part of Giving Tuesday and part of Panhandle Gives,” said Stribling.

One non-profit being helped by the campaign is the Amarillo Art Institute and Executive Director Rachel Flores said this helps them provide access to art in the community.

“It’s always really impactful for our organization. Generally speaking, most of the money that we receive during this donation time goes towards our programs that we provide, that aren’t paid for, so First Friday Art Walks, which helps the public come in and get to experience art. We go out to schools across the panhandle and teach a math and art program, we have a healing art program that brings in local organizations that serve underserved populations and do art programs with them. So this is really the time we get to raise money for our passion projects, for places that normally don’t have access to the arts and we are able to give back to the community in that way,” said Flores.

Flores added a great thing about Panhandle Gives, is those who donate can see where their money is being used.

“It actually allows us to share with our donors where those dollars go to and it even allows us to apply a specific dollar amount to put on those programs. So, even just something as basic as membership goes at the Art Institute is a very low-cost membership, but you are getting a lot of use out of our facility. We are helping people grow creatively, we are helping people with their mental health and though I would say, you can’t necessarily put a value on all that, it is nice you can bucket in such a way so people that are giving, kind of know what a certain amount will go towards,” said Flores.

Flores said not only is the Amarillo Art Institute a community art school providing classes, workshops, and camps, but they have made it their mission to get involved in the community.

“We have for the past several years been very involved in the community of trying to get programs to people who do not have access to the arts. So a lot of that is the undeserved populations of our other fellow local organizations. We have partnered with the local children’s home, the PLACE, the PARC, lots of local places that serve people that are either homeless or children that don’t get access to the arts,” said Flores.

Stribling added if you want to give to Panhandle Gives, you can go online and make a donation or drop off a check to Amarillo National Bank, FirstBank Southwest, or Happy State Bank, with which organization you want your donation to go.

Stribling said they have seen such tremendous growth in the Panhandle Gives campaign with the first year them hoping to raise $40,000 and now they are hoping to raise close to $9 million and he said it is important to keep the momentum going.

Flores added for those who are curious about what the Amarillo Art Institute does, they have a First Friday Art Walk coming up on Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. where the studio, community galleries, and school will be open. They will also be hosting a Holiday Potter show and market on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.