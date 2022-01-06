Give the ‘gift of life’ during tomorrow’s 40th M*A*S*H Blood Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Coffee Memorial Blood Center’s Executive Director, Brad Duggan, said the need for blood in our area is in high demand.

“If we really don’t see the inventory go up over the next couple of days, we could really get ourselves into a bad bad position with our inventory,” said Duggan. “It really is a very critical thing that we have enough blood to supply the hospitals and the needs of our area patients.”

Duggan said blood drives see less turnout during the holidays, and in turn, the need for blood goes up at the same time.

“We supply 32 counties. We supply all the blood products to the hospitals in those 32 counties, and so I think that a lot of times we just don’t realize how often blood products are used, like for elective surgeries and for wrecks, and for cancer patients like with platelets, and plasma,” said Duggin. “The product usage, like we use, it takes us 125 units a day just to supply those 32 counties.”

The low inventory can be fought Friday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the annual Mash Blood Drive at Coffee Memorial. The drive, celebrating its 40th year, honors all of our military branches while working to re-stock the blood supply.

“It’s just so important that people come out and, and that we can get those products, you know, to make sure that we have the products that we need to supply all the hospitals in most counties,” said Duggan.

You can also get Covid antibody testing through donating. The test will show antibodies from covid infection or the vaccine.

“It won’t tell you, if it was from Covid or from the vaccine, it will just tell you if you have positive or negative antibodies from either an infection or from the vaccine,” Duggan explained.

Duggan said he just hopes people will come out and help make an impact.

“If somebody hasn’t donated before, and they would like to come out and give it a shot, it’s, it’s really a pretty quick process,” said Duggan. “Your donation would probably take about 45 minutes to an hour, and so it’s really a short amount of time to be able to give a product that saves three lives.”

For more information on the drive, and to see if you are eligible to donate, click here.