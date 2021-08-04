Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains to celebrate local leaders at Women of Distinction Awards

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains will honor five “exceptional leaders” at the annual Women of Distinction dinner on Thursday, Oct. 14, according to a press release from the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

The release stated that the event will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens and celebrate the female leaders.

The 2021 Women of Distinction “have made significant contributions in key areas and serve as roll models to the next generation of female leader,” the Girl Scouts said.

The following is a list of the women being honored by the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains:

Woman of Distinction: Melodie Graves, Associate Director of Academic Advising, Amarillo College

Outstanding Community Partner: Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis

Lifetime Achievement: Virginia Hill, Cashier, McDonald’s

Rising Star: Alyssa Harris, Lifetime Member, sophomore at Kansas State University

Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout: Jeb Hilton, Corporal, Amarillo Police Department

“Women of Distinction celebrates purpose-driven leaders who are role models and empower the girls we serve,” said Becky Burton, CEO for Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “This year’s honorees join past recipients who inspire girls to find their voices through Girl Scouts.”

To purchase tickets click here and for sponsorship information contact Stephanie Pena at spena@gs-top.org or call 806.553.3176.