Girl Scouts to celebrate local leaders at 2021 Women of Distinction Awards in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains are set to celebrate five leaders at the 2021 Women of Distinction Awards dinner on Thursday, Oct. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens, according to the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

The Women of Distinction award recipients have made “important contributions in key areas and serve as role models to the next generation of female leaders, the Girl Scouts explained.

The following are the five leaders who will receive the award:

Woman of Distinction: Melodie Graves, Associate Director of Academic Advising, Amarillo College

Outstanding Community Partner: Amarillo Downtown Kiwanis

Lifetime Achievement: Virginia Hill, Cashier, McDonald’s

Rising Star: Alyssa Harris, Lifetime Member, sophomore at Kansas State University

Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout: Jeb Hilton, Corporal, Amarillo Police Department

“Women of Distinction celebrates purpose-driven leaders who are role models and empower the girls we serve,” said Becky Burton, CEO for Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “This year’s honorees join past recipients who inspire girls to find their voices through Girl Scouts.”

Individual tickets can be purchased at here. For sponsorship information, please contact Stephanie Pena at spena@gs-top.org or 806.553.3176.