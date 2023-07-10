AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains are now accepting nominations for their Women of Distinction event that will be hosted on Oct. 26 at the West Texas A&M University Alumni Banquet Hall.

They are currently looking for men and women in the local community who make a difference to be honored at the event. Tera Williams, Girl Scouts mission delivery generalist, said they are looking for five people to be nominated this year.

“This year we’re going to be honoring a gentleman for ‘Man Enough to be a Girl Scout’, a rising star who will be a young woman between the ages of 14 and 19 who has demonstrated amazing leadership skills. We also will be honoring our ‘Woman of Distinction’, as well as our ‘Life-long award recipients,'” Williams said.

Layla Pontruff, a Girl Scouts cadet, said at the event, “We honor purpose driven leaders who inspire Girl Scouts to be leaders.”

Williams said there are no restrictions when it comes to nominating someone.

“We are looking for women and men in our community who are making a difference, so that we can show our Girl Scouts how to be leaders and how to exercise those leadership abilities,” Williams said.

According to Williams, events like the Women of Distinction event are important to show Girl Scouts how to be leaders.

“It’s always important that we provide Girl Scouts with real world examples of leadership in action. Our nominees and our recipients are people who are active in their communities, who are showing women and girls how to be leaders. How to take their skills and just expand upon them to benefit our community,” Williams said.

Pontruff said that she is grateful to have local community leaders to be her role models expressing, “It feels good. I’m glad I have someone who I can look up to.”

Pontruff said nominations are open right now as Williams added that they will be open through Aug. 4 and can be found on the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains’ website.