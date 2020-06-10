Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains pushing making changes during pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains have made adjustments during this pandemic.

We spoke with Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, Becky Burton, about some of the changes they have undergone in order to keep pushing forward.

Burton said as summer arrives, they still are looking to having some form summer camp ahead. She elaborated by saying, “Where girls can come and have a mini-camp experience.”

Burton and her team have proposed a summer camp that will be shorter in duration but still plan to encompass much of the same material. Instead of a six-week camp, it will be condensed into a two-week mini-camp, which they plan to execute towards the end of July going into August.

Burton said she is excited to still having a camp for the girls to attend during this time knowing it has been difficult over the last several weeks during this pandemic.

“We’re hoping to be able to go into the fall as well with some of these weekend opportunities some of these girls can do,” said Burton. “That on long weekends, with fair weather, they’re hoping to build into that as well. So we give girls as many opportunities as they possibly can.”

On top of being able to still continue with summer camp, Girl Scouts will also have weekend camps during certain stretches of time moving forward.

Through all of this, we also asked Burton if there was an elevated level of concern for returning among the community that she’s involved in. Burton said, “Parents have been very supportive and I think they really do appreciate our cautiousness and we’re not going to do anything that’s going to put a child in any harm’s way. Some people might say we’re being way too cautious but in my heart, we’re not.” Burton goes onto say they will be following all the guidelines outlined by the CDC and by the state to ensure a safe return.

Girl Scout Cookies happen to be a key part of the Girl Scouts’ year as well. Burton said luckily they were able to complete their recent Girl Scout Cookie Season prior to the pandemic taking hold. We asked her moving forward, if there were any concerns or if they have looked at possible alternatives ahead of the fall Girl Scouts Cookie Season.

“That’s a million-dollar question. I mean, none of us know what’s going to happen. Come really, you know, two weeks ahead; we don’t know. We’re exploring some different options. It’s such an important program piece for our girls. I mean they learn so much,” said Burton.

Burton said they are ecstatic to be able to keep moving forward.

More from MyHighPlains.com: