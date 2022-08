AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from the Amarillo Professional Firefighters Local 542, Kady Johnston and Bryanna Richards of Girl Scout Troop 5708 created a garden at Station 6.

Officials stated that the garden was built to assist firefighters with their mental health. The garden includes flowerbeds, lights, and a bench.

” We could not be more proud that they took the time to think about us and help the overall well-being of the city,” officials stated in the post.