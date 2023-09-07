AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains has announced the 2023 Women of Distinction honorees.

Woman of Distinction: Claudia Stuart, Professor Emeritus, West Texas A&M University

Claudia Stuart, Professor Emeritus, West Texas A&M University

Outstanding Community Partner: Atmos Energy

Shirley Thomas, Community Volunteer

Rising Star: Cadence Phillips, Troop 5705, and Cloie Rodgers (posthumously recognized), Troop 5600

“This year’s event, co-chaired by David Kemp and Ny Lynn Nichols, exemplifies our community’s diverse leaders. We are thrilled to honor them as we raise funds for today’s Girl Scouts here in the Texas Panhandle,” says Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “Bringing together leaders throughout our community, including our own young Girl Scouts, shows that there is still so much good in this world.”

The Women of Distinction dinner and awards program is scheduled for Oct. 26 at West Texas A&M University’s Alumni Banquet Hall.

Sponsorships and tickets can be found here.