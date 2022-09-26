AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains Women of Distinction dinner and awards program will be held on Oct. 27 at the Alumni Banquet Hall at West Texas A&M University.

The Girl Scouts Amarillo announced the 2022 Women of Distinction Award honorees.

Woman of Distinction: Jennifer Potter, LMSW, LOSS Team Coordinator, Family Support Services of Amarillo

Outstanding Community Partner: Pantex

Lifetime Achievement: Jaqueline Grantham, Girl Scout Leader for 55 years and Good Shepard Award recipient

Rising Star: DJ Auburg, Student, West Texas A&M University and Gold Award Girl Scout

Man Enough To Be A Girl Scout: Anthony Berryman, Volunteer Firefighter, Army Specialist, and Leader for Troop 5810 in Beaver County

“We are thrilled to announce this year’s Women of Distinction honorees who exemplify our community’s diverse leaders as we raise funds for today’s Girl Scouts here in the Amarillo area,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.