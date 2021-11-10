Girl Power: Randall High Senior Alyssa Ballard making a name for herself in the weightlifting world

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Weightlifting in high school is common for athletes looking to stay in shape for their chosen sport.

But for Randall senior Alyssa Ballard, weightlifting is her sport as she competes in competitions across the globe.

“I’ve had a couple of good lifters prior to her so I thought I knew what I was seeing. It was very clear early on that she had a God-given talent for this,” said Martin Brock, USA Weightlifting National Coach.

That someone that Brock is referring to, is Alyssa Ballard, a senior at Randall High School.

“If you think of football, Alyssa is the five star football player that’s going to play at a division one. One of the very best in the nation,” said Brock.

It all started five years ago and kind of by accident.

“We had a beginner’s class five years ago with 22 kids in it and Alyssa was one of them,” said Brock.

“My dad saw it as a Facebook ad and it was supposed to be as football conditioning for my cousin but I decided I wanted to pick up a barbell and get into it,” said Ballard, Two-Time Youth World Silver Medalist.

Ballard has gotten into it and then some and then some more as she’s stacking on medals and titles like you would weights on a barbell.

“All of the internationals that I’ve been to I’ve medaled at every single one of them. I think the lowest placement I got was silver. I’m a three-time youth national champion and I have about three American records,” said Ballard.

Most recently, Ballard competed in the Youth World Championships in Saudi Arabia and brought home the silver medal.

“It honestly meant the world. I gave everything in that performance. I pushed through everything and just taking silver was the best thing ever,” said Ballard.

The motivation behind Ballard’s success is her family, especially her grandfather.

“My grandfather was the person that I would go to for everything and he had passed about a year and a half ago in March. So I promised him before he had passed that I would take names and make the last name very proud. I continue to do that and I want to go even farther just for him,” said Ballard.

So what is even farther for Ballard and Coach Brock?

“I believe she is on a path to the Olympics, very simply,” said Brock.

“I do actually plan on hopefully making three Olympics. 2024 is going to be kind of hard to get into because it’s so close but I really do plan on making 2028 and 2032,” said Ballard.

Next up for Ballard is the American Open Series Finals where she plans on breaking more American records.

Following high school, Ballard has signed a letter of intent to lift at Northern Michigan University. NMU is an Olympic training site.