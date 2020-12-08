Gifts to show loved ones you care from a distance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It may be the season of giving but this year there are many who will not be able to give their presents in person.

“The virus has a lot to do with people not gathering for the holidays this year and it’s unfortunate. I just pray to god everyday that he can lift all this illness,” Santos Guzman, said.

For those who will be spending the holidays away from loved ones this year, experts say a meaningful gift can make you feel closer, even from a distance.

“That means on certain times we still need to come together whether it is through video or through products that help us stay connected because our emotional and mental health is paramount in this,” Maura Horton, Care Coach of JUNIPERunltd, stated.

For one man here on the High Plains, keeping his distance to keep some family members safe is a sacrifice he is willing to make.

“I do plan on giving my kids gifts and giving them my love and letting them know I love them no matter what,” Guzman said.

Horton said showing your love is one of the most important ways to stay connected, even in a pandemic.

“Some of us have a little more time and so we can try to make a little more personalized gifts, rather that’s a handmade card or even a deck of playing cards so wither they’re playing bridge or solitaire they have reminders of you everyday,” Horton stated.

Horton also recommended that you get your friends or family member a gift that you have made yourself. Hand written letters or notes in a box to open daily and remind them of you is one idea.

Another idea is to try and find matching gifts such as a bracelet or necklace.

If you have time make a card and write something meaningful to remind that person of you and your special bond with them.