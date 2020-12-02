Gifts of Gratitude gives tokens of appreciation to local healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today is giving Tuesday and one local organization is going above and beyond to make sure healthcare workers know how grateful our community is for their hard work.

This appreciative group is known as “Gifts for Gratitude”.

The organization has been spreading kindness for weeks now. Founder, Laura Flores, shared that this all started back in the month of October.

In fact, it was a few weeks ago when Flores said they made their first delivery of thank-you cards and gifts cards to BSA.

Additionally, today 500 more tokens of appreciation were delivered to Northwest Texas Hospital.

Flores said the group was formed in order to get the community involved and to let frontline workers know how grateful everyone is for them.

“I’m sure that, you know, just getting that card and hearing ‘thank you!’, and that has to be refreshing. Like okay, I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing and just helping them so we’re just going to keep doing it,” said Flores.

Flores shared that after receiving the cards, a nurse from BSA posted on their Facebook page and said that it did help boost morale in her unit.

Looking forward, Flores said that they do intend to keep moving forward by giving cards to the frontline workers at the VA and are possibly even working towards some nursing home facilities.

For more information or to join the group, click here.