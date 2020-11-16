Getting your home ready for winter

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the winter time approaching, it’s time to make sure your home is ready for the colder weather.

“It looks like this year we will be on the dryer side of things, it doesn’t mean that any type of winter weather system is coming through, but it definitely won’t be as prominent because we are going into an El Nina instead of an El Nino,” said Meteorologist David Williams.

Ron Hites, lead service tech with Bob Jay’s Heating and Air Conditioning said its best to winterize before temperatures drop.

“There are a few things they can check and clean up to make sure your heaters working real good. With that, they make sure your heats going during the winter and keeping your pipes from freezing as far as that’s concerned,” said Hites.

Hites said pipes freeze around the joints and to let the water drip to keep them flowing. He said if you live in a mobile home you are more susceptible to frozen pipes.

“Animals get underneath there and tear up the insulation during the spring and summer and you don’t even know it till after the first freeze,” said Hites.

Hites said another thing to look for in your home is cracks and spaces in your doors.

“A pretty good rule of thumb is if you can look outside, if you can look at your closed door and see daylight anywhere around it, that part needs to be sealed up, using silicone or some kind of sealer,” said Hites.

Williams said another thing people can do to prep their homes when winter weather hits is to put salt or de-icer down on their steps and walkways to make sure they are safe getting to and from their car.

You can stay up to date on all winter weather by downloading the KAMR Local Four weather app.