Getting your home ready for the freezing weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As temperatures continue to drop across the High Plains, these colder temperatures could mean costly repairs if you don’t prepare right.

Matt Cobb, site manager with Carpet Tech Amarillo, said the last time they had a cold snap like this in 2016, they averaged 30 calls a day for the week of December 19th for flooded homes and they are anticipating a busy weekend ahead.

Cobb said to avoid your pipes freezing, you should shut off outside water spigots and set your interior faucets to drip to keep water flowing so they don’t freeze.

Cobb said that homes that sit up off the ground such as manufactured homes or homes with pier and beam foundations can run a higher risk of freezing pipes.

He said when a frozen pipe bursts it can cause serious damage.

“I’ve seen some pretty amazing things that water has done from a frozen pipe or a busted pipe or a thawing pipe. It’s cold and then it warms up and then it just floods the whole house,” said Cobb.

Atmos Energy Friday also released some safety tips for warming your home during these bitterly cold temperatures.

Michael Gonzales, public affairs manager with Atmos Energy said to never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home and to safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment as both of these things can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas in your home.

Gonzales also added if you think you smell gas to leave the area immediately and from a safe distance call 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number at 866.322.8667.