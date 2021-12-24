Getting into the holiday spirit and where you can see lights this Christmas Eve

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Christmas draws near, there are many activities the family can still enjoy.

If you and the family are looking at checking out Christmas lights around town, there are several places you can go, such as Bishop Hills or Candy Cane Lane on Gainsborough Street near Westgate Mall.

The idea of Candy Cane Lane started in the 1990s by two residents of the neighborhood who made custom-made candy canes to line neighbors’ yards. But the idea has grown to be much bigger than that.

“They came up with that concept and that is why this whole neighborhood now has these candy canes. Ernie came down and said ‘we do Christmas really big down here’ and he said ‘are you going to do lights’ and I said ‘yes, sir.’ I looked down at the street a block west of me. I had no idea what I stepped into, said Kyle Mcmenamin, a resident of Candy Cane Lane.

Mcmenamin said it’s a joy to bring the Christmas spirit in this unique way.

“I probably hear thank you more than I hear anything else. It’s just amazing, people are slacked jawed and we had a line of people yesterday waiting to meet Santa Claus and they look at my house and the grinch’s house and they just say thank you and that’s all we need,” added Mcmenamin

Another person bringing joy this Christmas Eve in different way was Cameron Barclay, who dressed up as the Grinch and greeted folks on Washington Street.

Barclay said it means a lot to bring some joy this holiday season.

“It brings me a lot of happiness to see the smiles on kids’ and adults’ faces because last year that didn’t happen at all. People were down in the dumps or they were grieving over someone they lost,” said Barclay.

Barclay said last year, he dressed up as Santa Claus to do the same thing and added he is picking up the mantle from a good friend of his who passed away. He said it’s just fun to bring some cheer.