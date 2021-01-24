Getting creative for Girl Scout cookie sales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For the past week, Girl Scouts in our area have been selling boxes of delicious Girl Scout cookies.

Abigail Newlon, an ambassador with the Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains said this year, selling cookies hasn’t been too different compared to previous years. But they are following COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

She said that they are doing fewer booth sales because some businesses do not want them out front.

Newlon said they are following social distancing guidelines at booths, handing the cookies to customers so people aren’t touching the boxes. Hand sanitizer is also available at the booths for both Scouts and customers.

She said their customers are still excited about Girl Scout cookies.

“Everybody is just as excited as they would be. Its a sense of normalcy in such a chaotic time,” said Newlon

Newlon said even though this was just the first week of sales, she has sold close to 500 boxes of cookies already with the most popular being Thin Mints or the new Toast-Yay!

Girl Scouts and their troops can also participate in “Cookies for Heroes,” where Girl Scouts ask customers to purchase additional packages of cookies to be donated to those who work hard in keeping our community safe.

The Girl Scouts said as a cookie customer, you’re helping the next generation of female entrepreneurs get an important taste of what it takes to be successful.