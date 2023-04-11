AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Workforce Solutions Panhandle is partnering with the City of Amarillo for its spring Amarillo job fair set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The job fair will have a variety of employment opportunities from entry-level to professional-level, full and part-time positions, in a wide array of industries including technology, health care, management, production, customer service, sales, and more.

Some of the employers at the show include national brands, nonprofits, fast-growing start-ups, and local flagship companies like Xcel Energy, the City of Amarillo, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Pantex, Amarillo Fire Department, BSA Health System, and more.

Workforce Solutions recommended that candidates be prepared for a job interview on the spot by dressing appropriately, having childcare arrangements, introducing themselves to employers, and asking good and informative questions about the job and the company.

The job fair is free and open to the public.