Get involved in Amarillo by applying for city boards, commissions

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarilloians looking to get involved in the services provided by the City of Amarillo can apply to join a city board/commission.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Sept. 30.

For more information, go to the City of Amarillo’s website. For an online application, click here.

Here is a listing of boards/commissions with openings:

Advisory Committee for People with Disabilities

AEDC

Amarillo Health Facilities Corporation

Amarillo Hospital District Board of Managers

Amarillo Local Government Corporation

Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District

Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board

Center City Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #1 Board of Directors

Community Development Advisory Committee

Condemnation Appeals Commission

Construction Advisory and Appeals Commission

Convention and Visitor’s Bureau

East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #2 Board of Directors

Environmental Task Force

Greenways Public Improvement District Advisory Board

Library Advisory Board

Parks and Recreation Board

Pinnacle Public Improvement District

Planning and Zoning Commission

Point West Public Improvement District Advisory Board

Traffic Advisory Board

Zoning Board of Adjustment

More from MyHighPlains.com: