(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 20, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from The Bridge detailed that Get Fit will host the annual Hot Blooded Run on July 29 which will benefit the Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.

The event will take place at 7:30 a.m. on July 29 at Get Fit located at 1911 S. Georgia St. and will feature a timed 10K and 5K run along with a one-mile walk/run, according to the announcement.

The entry fee is $30 and increases $5 upon packet pick-up on July 28. The announcement noted that there will be no same-day event entry and that the first 150 individuals to register will receive a shirt.

The announcement read that Get Fit’s mission with the event is to “actively engage the people of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle area in establishing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”

“We are honored by Get Fit’s commitment to help our Panhandle kids by putting on this run for our agency,” said The Bridge Executive Director Shelly Bohannon. “Sponsors and runners are helping children who have experienced abuse on their paths to healing and justice.”

Those interested can register at Get Fit or visit getmeregistered.com.