AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thursday, officials from The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center announced Get Fit will host a “Hot Blooded Run.” The event starts around 7:30 a.m. on July 30 at Get Fit, located at 1911 S Georgia Street.

The BCAC said packet pick-up takes place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on July 29 at Get Fit. Officials said Race day entries are prohibited.

According to BCAC press release, benefits from the event will be given to the BCAC. The registration fee is $30 and may be paid online when registering here. Awards will be given for overall, masters (over 50) winners, and age group winners for the 5K and10K.

Officials said Karen Roberts and her team at Get Fit, a specialty running store, aim to actively engage the people of Amarillo and the Panhandle area in establishing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“We are grateful to Karen and her team at Get Fit, the sponsors of the Hot-Blooded Run, and every entrant who will brave the heat to help children throughout the panhandle on their path to healing and justice,” said The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Shelly Bohannon.