Georgia Street Tap House and Republic National Distributing giving free meals to food industry workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Workers in the food industry are being thanked by Georgia Street Tap House and Republic National with free food tomorrow.
The meals will be distributed Friday, May 8, between 5 and 7 p.m at Georgia Street Tap House. All workers, in the food industry, have to do is show their last pay stub to receive their free meal.
Mike Bartlett, district sales manager at Republic National Distributing said they wanted to help the workers in the food industry who have been out of work and thank them for their past service by giving out free meals.
Bartlett added that he hopes they can turn the event into a weekly event until everyone can get back on their feet and back to work.
