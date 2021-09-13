Georgia Street detour begins Monday for motorists

by: David Gay

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that traffic will be detoured beginning Monday (Sept. 13) on Georgia Street south of Hillside Road and S.W. 58th Avenue for a water tap project.

According to a news release from the city, the traffic detour is expected to impact motorists along S.W. 58th Avenue and Farmers Avenue. However, drivers will have access to both businesses and residential areas along Georgia Street.

City officials expect the project to be complete by Sept. 21. According to the release, the city’s street department will repair streets in the area impacted by the project.

