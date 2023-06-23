(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 23, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The General Services Administration announced this week that Federal Helium System assets currently managed by the Bureau of Land Management will be up for sale starting on July 12, including the Cliffside Gas Plant – also known as the Amarillo Helium Plant.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, the federal government will be selling the helium plant to comply with the Helium Stewardship Act of 2013, which requires the BLM to sunset managing the system and for the GSA to dispose of any excess helium and helium assets.

The GSA said that the sale process is expected to take around nine months and will include:

The Cliffside Gas Plant;

Federally owned Plant Equipment;

Mineral Rights;

Helium Storage Reservoir, or the “Bush Dome”;

Natural Gas Wells; and

the Federal Helium Pipeline.

As described by the GSA, the Cliffside Gas Plant is located on two leased pieces of land totaling 8,108 acres in the Amarillo area and encompasses a range of buildings such as offices, warehouses, maintenance facilities, laboratories, and storage areas.

Previously noted on MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo Helium Plant was listed by Preservation Texas as among the most endangered places in the state in 2017 and is considered to be a site of national significance by the Texas Historical Commission. After beginning in the late 1920s, connected to the Cliffside Natural Gas Field, the Rock Island Railroad, and Route 66, the plant became the epicenter for global helium production. By 1934, the Amarillo Helium Plant was the only commercial helium plant in the world.

The GSA said that the Federal Helium System also includes plant equipment. Further, alongside the facilities, the sale will encompass mineral rights acquired by the federal government from 1930 to 1942, which will cover around 38,000 acres of gas and around 60 acres of oil resources.

The Bush Dome was described by the GSA as a natural geologic formation about 3,000 feet below the ground, which has held up to 44 billion cubic feet of helium. At the time of its disposal, GSA said it is estimated to hold over 4 billion cubic feet of federally owned helium, 2 billion cubic feet of privately-owned helium, and 60 billion cubic feet of federally owned natural gas.

The Federal Helium System was also noted to include 23 natural gas wells and the Federal Helium Pipeline, which runs about 423 miles and connects Cliffside Field to private helium refineries around the High Plains and delivers millions of cubic feet of crude helium daily.

Further information on the sale and procedures can be found on the GSA website, and officials asked that those interested in the upcoming sale contact William.rollings@gsa.gov with questions.