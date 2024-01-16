AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An announcement from the U.S. General Services Administration released information on the open house of the Cliffside Helium Plant near Amarillo on Thursday ahead of the upcoming final sale of the Federal Helium System assets.

The open house, set to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, will give attendees the chance to inspect the plant before making a bid on the assets as the bidding time period ends on Jan. 23. GSA will then publicly open the bids on Jan. 25, according to officials.

Those interested in participating in the open house can complete the registration form here and can also register to bid here, according to the GSA.

Find more information along with a virtual tour of the Helium Gas Plant at the Cliffside Helium Systems sale website or contact william.rollings@gsa.gov.