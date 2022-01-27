Update (12:16 p.m.):

Officials with the Canyon Independent School District announced that Gene Howe Elementary will be without electricity for the remainder of the day, according to Xcel Energy. Parents and guardians will be able to pick their students up at Heritage Hills Elementary, located at 8200 Crestline Drive, off of Soncy.

In an update posted to the district’s social media pages, officials said that the grade levels will be dismissed in the following locations on the campus:

Kinder/TLC – East side of building (facing Crestline Dr.);

1st, 2nd, 3rd – South side of Building (front);

4th – East side of building.

Officials stated that buses and daycare vans will run on a normal schedule. The Canyon Kids after-school program will continue to serve Gene Howe Elementary students at Heritage Hills Elementary. Pick up will be normal times, by 6 p.m., in the front of the building.

Canyon ISD expects that Gene Howe Elementary will reopen Friday (Jan. 28) on a normal schedule. For more information, individuals are asked to call 806-510-2000 or 806-677-2600.

Original Story:

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Canyon Independent School District announced Thursday that students from Gene Howe Elementary will be transported to Heritage Hills Elementary with Xcel Energy needing to shut off power to the area, including the elementary campus.

John Forbis, the district’s coordinator of communications and human resources, told MyHighPlains.com that the students from Gene Howe Elementary will continue school from Heritage Hills Elementary for the time being. He said there does not seem to be a safety threat in the area of Gene Howe Elementary.

The district hopes to provide an update around 12 p.m. on whether or not the students will return to the Gene Howe Elementary campus or if they will dismiss from Heritage Hills Elementary, Forbis said.

Wes Reeves, an official with Xcel Energy, provided the following statement to MyHIghPlains.com regarding the outage, saying “Power to the school is fed by an underground cable that failed. I understand this line is original to the building of the school. We are in the process of replacing the cable, but underground line works takes longer. The plan is to replace the cable by this afternoon and get the lights back on, and then take another outage over the weekend so we can upgrade the transformer.”

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates