GasBuddy: Amarillo gas prices rise 11 cents, average $2.64/gallon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – GasBuddy has reported that over the last week, Amarillo gas prices have risen 11 cents and brought the average price to $2.64/gallon as of June 7.

According to the GasBuddy daily survey of 147 stations in the area, Amarillo gas prices are 8.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Amarillo is priced at $2.56/g today while the most expensive is $2.89/g, a difference of 33.0 cents per gallon.” said GasBuddy’s statement, “The lowest price in the state today is $2.37/g while the highest is $3.49/g, a difference of $1.12/g.”

Nationally, gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, with a national average price of $3.04/gallon. This average is up 8.4 cents from one month ago, and $1.02/gallon higher than this time last year.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Lubbock: $2.67/g, up 1.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.66/g.

Midland-Odessa: $2.94/g, down 2.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.97/g.

Oklahoma: $2.73/g, up 2.4 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.71/g.

“We’re entering our fourth straight week with the national average above the key $3 per gallon level, but while gas prices haven’t broken past the low $3s, they have also failed to decline much from their peak as demand for gasoline continues to push higher as the summer driving season is underway,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand last week eclipsed the prior week, when millions of Americans were gearing up for Memorial Day travel, not an easy feat, but highlights that economic conditions are ripe for continued growth in demand, contributing to prices holding at high levels. As OPEC has maintained a slow but steady increase in oil production, that additional production is quickly being gobbled up by a global economy that continues to recover. Our current gas prices likely won’t change much by July 4, but remain stubbornly high, barring any major curveballs to supply and demand.”

