Gas prices falling on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices are lowering again on the High Plains.
According to gasbuddy.com, the average price in Amarillo is $1.72, which is one cent lower than last week’s average.
Lubbock’s average lowered to $1.76, and the national average sits at $2.14.
