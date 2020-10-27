Gas prices falling on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices are lowering again on the High Plains.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price in Amarillo is $1.72, which is one cent lower than last week’s average.

Lubbock’s average lowered to $1.76, and the national average sits at $2.14.

