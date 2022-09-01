AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from AAA Texas report Thursday, ahead of Labor Day weekend, that gas prices are heading in the right direction for the consumer.

According to the AAA press release, Texas gas price is currently at $3.34 per gallon. The price has dropped 7 cents from just last week and is 54 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.

AAA officials state that drivers in metropolitan areas like El Paso pay the most on average at $3.61 per gallon while drivers in the Brownsville, Harlingen, and McAllen areas pay the least at an average of $3.20 per gallon.

The release said this is the eleventh week in a row that the gas price has dropped raising concerns about an economic slowdown while interest rates rise in the face of inflation.

Officials said Texas Drivers pay the second lowest average per gallon in the country, and drivers in Hawaii are paying the most at $5.30 on average for a gallon over regular unleaded.

AAA warns Texans that gas prices can fluctuate due to more drivers on the road for the last weekend of summer.

“The cost for fuel is at its lowest point in six months as millions of drivers prepare to hit the road for the last weekend of summer driving season,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, crude oil prices remain sensitive to any supply or demand news with the ongoing war in Ukraine. Crude makes up approximately 60 percent of the cost of a gallon of retail gasoline.”

