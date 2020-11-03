Gas prices drop on High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gas prices are falling again here on the High Plains.

The average price in Amarillo is $1.64, eight cents lower than last week’s average.

Lubbock saw its average fall to $1.70.

The national average sits at $2.12.

This information is according to gasbuddy.com.

