Gas leak causes evacuation at NE 24th and Heather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — UPDATE: AFD said to avoid NE 24th between Eastern and Iris for the next several hours.

AFD said Atmos is repairing the line.

The City of Amarillo issued an alert saying there is a gas leak in the vicinity of NE 24th and Heather.

The City said AFD units are responding and evacuations in the area are occurring now.

The City said to please evacuate the area and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

