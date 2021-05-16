Gas Gauge Report

Severe Weather Tools

File Photo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re tracking the lowest gas prices around Amarillo for you.

According to gasbuddy.com, regular, unleaded gasoline is $1.68 per gallon at the Sam’s Club on Westgate Parkway West. At Murphy USA, 4209 Canyon Drive, it’s $1.71 per gallon, and at the JNB Quickie Shop on River Road, gas is $1.76 per gallon.

