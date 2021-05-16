Gas Gauge Report

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The City of Amarillo said road repairs on Continental Parkway between Coulter Street and Liberty Circle will require a traffic detour. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, May 17, and will be conducted by the city's Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department (CP&DE).

City officials said beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Continental Parkway will be closed to traffic, and is expected to reopen around 6 p.m., depending on weather conditions. Eastbound traffic on Continental Parkway will detour to either Bennington Drive or Rockingham Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to Pennsylvania Drive.