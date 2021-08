AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo City Council Tuesday got an update on the Amarillo Civic Center Project.

The Garfield Public/Private LLC team provided an overview of the previous studies. They have begun drafting what they would recommend for the facilities.

From here the next steps include meeting with the P3 Citizen Committee to present initial ideas and receive feedback and drafting a pro forma for the facility based on proposed phasing and minor refinements to the initial designs.