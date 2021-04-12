Garage, shed burns on Ridgemere in early morning fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department reported that crews responded to a fire on the 2700 block of Ridgemere at around 5:25 a.m. Crews found fire in the detached garage, spreading to a second shed behind the garage and moving towards the house.
The AFD said that crews opened the ceiling and found fire extending into the attic through outside eaves. The firefighters were able to get the fire under control by around 5:44 a.m.
The AFD said that there were no injiries, and that the house had been abandoned.
The Fire Marshals found that the fire began in the middle of the garage, but due to the amount of storage and debris the cause was not determined.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Second Ramadan of pandemic begins amid restrictions
- Airbnb removing 1-night home listings for July 4 weekend to discourage large parties
- NASA Official Discusses Ingenuity Flight Plans and Future of Space Exploration
- South African variant may be able to ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine, study finds
- Sod Poodles announce 2021 season events