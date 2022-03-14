AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Fire Department crews and other first responders battled a garage fire in the 900 block of Manhattan Street on Monday, according to MyHighPlains.com Staff.





Amarillo Police Department officials on the scene noted that there were no injuries reported during the fire, although the garage that was separate from the home was destroyed. Further information about the circumstances of the fire had not yet been released at around 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.